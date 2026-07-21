With uptime and rapid response front of mind for Queensland operators, Heavy Diesel Group will be at QME 2026 to highlight how its combined mechanical, hydraulic, parts and truck support services are helping keep equipment running and disruption to a minimum.

In mining, downtime rarely stays contained. A small issue can quickly disrupt schedules and place pressure on the rest of an operation.

Managing that risk comes down to how quickly problems are identified and how effectively they are resolves on-site.

Heavy Diesel Group operates within this reality every day. As a provider of integrated mechanical, hydraulic, parts and truck support, the group is structured to keep equipment running and minimise disruption across the entire operation.

By bringing these capabilities together, Heavy Diesel Group allows operators to work with one team that understands the full picture rather than managing multiple service providers.

Whether the job is planned maintenance or an urgent call-out, the focus remains on returning equipment to service without unnecessary delay.

Technicians operate within both workshop and field environments, supported by access to the parts and systems required to complete work properly.

For operations across Queensland, where conditions are demanding and time matters, consistency is critical. A reliable response helps reduce disruption, maintain output and ensure issues are addressed before they escalate.

Heavy Diesel Group supports not just equipment, but the performance of the entire operation.

Booth: C714

For more information, visit heavydieselgroup.com