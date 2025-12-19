Heap of potential for ABx’s Tasmanian rare earths breakthrough

Image: Annamorphosis/stock.adobe.com

Early testwork at ABx Group’s Deep Leads project in northern Tasmania suggests heap leaching could be a viable way to develop rare earths, marking a win for Australia’s emerging sector.

Preliminary column leach results from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation have produced eye-catching recoveries, including an 81 per cent total rare earths extraction from a 26kg bulk sample.

Crucially, this included 76 per cent dysprosium and 79 per cent terbium, two of the most valuable and strategically important rare earths used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Heap leaching has long been viewed as the low-cost prize for ionic clay projects, offering reduced capital intensity compared with traditional tank leaching. ABx’s results suggest that prize may be within reach under ambient conditions, potentially reshaping the project’s economics.

“These preliminary column leach results are extremely encouraging. Achieving very high extractions of the most valuable and important heavy rare earths… strongly supports the potential for heap leaching at Deep Leads,” ABx managing director and chief executive officer Mark Cooksey said.

“Heap leaching potentially offers a compelling pathway to lower capital intensity, consistent with the ABx strategy to commence commercial production as soon as possible”.

The tests were conducted on ore from trial pit DLP002, processed in two 2.4m high columns using ammonium sulfate solutions at an acidic pH of around 4. Low impurity dissolution, particularly aluminium, stood out and aligns with earlier metallurgical work.

The results build on ABx’s recent production of its maiden mixed rare earth carbonate from Deep Leads, enriched in dysprosium and terbium, and the granting of a new exploration licence that expands the project footprint.

With final column leach results due in January 2026, ABx is rapidly moving from concept to credible contender in the ionic clay rare earths space.