Healthy production at Blackjack, while key projects advance

It was a busy three months for the team at Native Mineral Resources (NMR) last quarter, with the company advancing several projects while continuing its production schedule across its Blackjack project.

The company completed four gold pours, delivering 696.4 ounces of refined gold and generating just over $4 million in revenue for the quarter. Its quarterly activities report, released on October 16, shows a positive earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of $29.235 for the three months to September 30.

Across all projects, NMR milled 44,508 dry metric tonnes of ore, taking advantage of 84.4 per cent of its mill capacity over the quarter at an average throughput rate of 32.2 tonnes per hour.

Refurbishment and commissioning of the carbon-in-leach plant at NMR’s Blackjack project was completed in July. The first ore was introduced to the crushing circuit and the first milling took place shortly after. This led to the first ore-feed smelt taking place on 30 July.

The site’s tailings storage facility is also under development, with a detailed report on lift design approved for construction in August. Draft environmental authority amendments were lodged with the Queensland Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation and construction has commenced.

The project scope covers embankment fill, crest sheeting, safety bunds, and emergency spillway works. It is designed to add an additional storage capacity of 83.5 million litres, which would extend the facility’s life in line with forecast production.

At the Blackjack gold mine itself, work is underway to carry out pit optimisation based on a conceptual design completed in the first quarter of 2025. This provides the basis for a staged mining strategy, with the work last quarter integrating geotechnical parameters, block model updates and operating assumptions to finalise starter and subsequent phases.