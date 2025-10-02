Headline speakers not to miss at WA Mining Conference

Image: Prime Creative Media

WA Mining is promoting conversations that will shape the industry’s future, featuring major players such as Fortescue and Alcoa.

The WA Mining Conference and Exhibition returns to Perth in 2025 with a jam-packed conference program of key decision makers in the resources sector.

From decarbonisation and critical minerals to safety, rehabilitation and policy, the two-day event will deliver insights and strategies no one in the industry can afford to miss.

Day one opens with a presentation from Fortescue Eliwana general manager Asad Majrouh.

Eliwana, a key Pilbara operation producing 30 million tonnes of iron ore annually, sees ore transported 428km by rail to Herb Elliott port in Port Hedland, supporting a workforce of more than 1000 people.

Eliwana is set to be Fortescue’s first mine to fully transition away from fossil fuels, with a 20-megawatt battery energy storage system under construction.

There will be crucial insights, as the company continues to balance operational excellence with future growth.

Fortescue recently achieved another major milestone in its journey to eliminate fossil fuels by 2030, successfully commissioning and energising Stage 4 of its Pilbara Energy Connect (PEC) transmission network.

A 140km transmission line links Eliwana to the broader 220kV network, enabling the Eliwana diesel power station to be placed into care and maintenance.

Attention then turns to the ‘Next Wave of Projects and Strategic Resources’ panel, featuring Sherif Andrawes (BDO Global), Brendan Clarke (Victory Metals), James Gallagher (Export Finance Australia) and Tivan.

With global demand for lithium, rare earths and gold accelerating, the session will explore WA’s growing role as a supplier of strategic minerals.

Alcoa Australia’s rehabilitation monitoring superintendent Amber Pattinson will deliver the day’s keynote, drawing on more than 60 years of refining mine rehabilitation practices in WA.

Her session will highlight how research, collaboration, and adaptive management have built Alcoa’s global reputation in mine closure and environmental management.

Day one also features a panel on ‘Multifaceted Safety: Building a Resilient Workforce’, featuring Nick Mabott (Beyond Midnight Consulting), Stuart Fraser (Miners Promise), Lorna MacGregor (Lifeline WA) and Karina Lynch (IWIMRA).

The discussion will cover psychological health, cultural safety and issues central to the future of workforce wellbeing.

Day two begins with a keynote from the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA (CMEWA), delivered by policy manager Aaron Walker.

Presenting the organisation’s latest economic survey data, Walker will outline the sector’s contribution to WA’s economy and unpack the market and policy shifts that lie ahead.

The ‘Navigating Policy for Sustainable Mining’ panel follows, with Anita Logiudice (Policy Advocacy), professor Eric Lilford (Curtin University) and CCIWA acting co-CEO Aaron Morey discussing how industry, government, and communities can collaborate to ensure regulation drives innovation, sustainability, and compliance.

These are just a few of the many panels and insights on offer across the jam-packed two-day program.

For miners, suppliers, investors and policymakers, WA Mining 2025 offers more than updates: it’s a chance to hear directly from the people driving the sector forward and to connect with the strategies that will shape its future.

In an ever-changing world and in a sector that consistently refines its practices, this is the one event you can’t afford to miss.

WA Mining Conference takes place from October 8–9. Register for the event here.