Have your say on the NT’s mining reform

Feedback is now open on draft legislation that aims to reform the Northern Territory’s environmental management of mining activities and provide greater certainty for industry.

The NT Government has said the bill will deliver on its commitment to support the growth of a sustainable resources industry, with improved environmental regulation, through proposed reforms to the Environment Protection Act 2019 (EP Act).

“The Territory is committed to the continued development of a world-class regulatory regime that supports the sustainable development of our mineral resources while protecting our unique environment,” NT Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security Lauren Moss said.

The proposed reforms under the Environmental Protection Legislation Amendment (Mining) Bill 2023 aim to enhance the powers of the EP Act, which improved the environmental impact assessments and approval process for mining activities in the Northern Territory.

“The reforms will ensure the Territory has contemporary, streamlined and effective legislation to improve environmental outcomes, increase transparency in the regulation of mining activities, and deliver greater certainty to industry,” Moss said.

“The Territory offers a wide range of opportunities in the minerals sector that will provide strong economic outcomes for the Territory, so we need to ensure these activities are undertaken in an ecologically sustainable manner that is supported by a best practice, robust legislative framework.”

The draft mining bill introduces a new three tier licencing system to manage mining activities, extend existing compliance and enforcement powers under the EP Act and amend the Mineral Titles Act 2010.

Submissions close 4pm, Monday 18 September 2023. To learn more or make a submission, visit haveyoursay.nt.gov.au/environmental-reforms.