Have your say on exploration growth in Queensland

Image: Tuangtong Soraprasert/shutterstock.com

The Queensland Government has launched an expression of interest (EOI) process to increase resources exploration across the state.

The EOI process is asking companies to nominate land for resources exploration in infill areas adjacent to existing coal and gas tenures.

The EOI process is the latest move from the Queensland Government aimed at improving consultation across government policies and encouraging investment in the resources sector.

“Maintaining a strong pipeline of exploration protects the future of Queensland’s resources sector, which returns billions of dollars to Queenslanders,” Queensland Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dale Last said.

“We’re asking industry to tell us where they are interested in exploring, which will inform our decisions over future land exploration releases.

“This EOI is our next step towards unlocking new resources supply … Industry told us it needed certainty and confidence to keep investing in Queensland to create local jobs, and we’re delivering just that.”

The latest Queensland Budget allocated $5.1 million to accelerate mineral exploration across the state and $8.5 million for the operation of the Queensland Resources Common User Facility.

In Mount Isa, where some long-established mines are set to close this year, $30 million has been allocated to an acceleration program aimed at bringing new projects online faster.

The newly formed Queensland Resources Cabinet Committee also met with key stakeholders to discuss ways to increase efficiency across the state’s resources sector.

The EOI process is also seeking interest from companies keen to explore an area with an identified vanadium resource near Julia Creek.

Earlier this year, Queensland Coordinator-General Gerard Coggan named QEM’s Julia Creek vanadium and energy project a ‘Coordinated Project’, cementing the project’s status as “a unique world-class resource”.

