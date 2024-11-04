Haul road milestone drives Onslow Iron progress

Image: MinRes

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has marked a significant milestone at its Onslow Iron project in Western Australia, with completion achieved on the project’s dedicated private haul road.

Designed and developed in-house by MinRes’ engineering and construction team, the 150km sealed haul road underpins the company’s pit-to-ship supply chain.

In May 2024, the project delivered first ore on ship ahead of schedule and is now ramping-up production to 35 million tonnes per year.

Having reached completion of the 150km sealed and fenced haul road, increased transport operations from the Ken’s Bore mine through to the Port of Ashburton will support ongoing production ramp-up to nameplate capacity.

Ore is transported from mine site to port via MinRes’ custom-design 330 tonne road trains operating on private roads and travelling through tunnels at North West Coastal Highway and Onslow Road, avoiding interaction with public vehicles.

The haul road has also been specially designed to support the planned conversion of MinRes road trains to autonomous operation via a series of roadside monitoring bases positioned alongside the roadway.

MinRes chief executive engineering and construction Darren Killeen said completion of the haul road marks another significant achievement for the project.

“The haul road plays a critical role in the Onslow Iron operation, linking our mine site to the port, so we were pleased to safely deliver another quality asset to the project,” Killeen said.

“Our teams have done a tremendous job in delivering this world-class transport infrastructure, which highlights the design, engineering and construction capability within our business.”

Onslow executive general manager Mike Tonkin emphasised the critical role of the haul road in supporting the projects unique pit-to-ship supply chain.

“The Onslow Iron haul road is an impressive piece of infrastructure and the key to unlocking stranded iron ore deposits in the West Pilbara,” Tonkin said.

“A lot of foresight, planning and hard work has helped us complete this project and I congratulate everyone across the MinRes business who’s helped us reach this milestone.”

The news comes as MinRes announces its founder and managing director Chris Ellison will step down from his position in 18 months time.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.