Harnessing the benefits of Edge AI in mining

Image: Backplane

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a modern reality that is transforming industrial operations and outcomes. Due to recent advances in edge AI technologies – which combine edge computing and AI – organisations can start unlocking value now from huge amounts of sensor and operational data. This informs decision-making to optimise operations and reduce costs. It also enables automation, which drastically improves the safety and efficiency of processes.

In a nutshell, it is the way of the future, and businesses that take advantage of edge AI now will have a competitive advantage. Those who stall on the adoption of these technologies run the risk of losing their ability to compete effectively.

To find out more, download the white paper here: