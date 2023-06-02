Hardox HiAce fights corrosive wear in tipper bodies

Abrasive loads that are acidic or have low pH levels can cause exceptional damage to steel.

Even loads that are usually not aggressive can become corrosive in the presence of water. SSAB has researched the field of corrosive wear for several years and developed a new grade of steel more suitable for these environments: Hardox HiAce.

This steel has the benefit of resisting corrosive wear in tipper and trailer bodies. Loads such as minerals and wood chips can create an acidic environment, particularly when exposed to rain or humidity.

Hardox HiAce performs similar to a 450 HBW steel in a regular wear environment. At lower pH levels, it can extend service life up to 3 times compared to an AR400 steel.

This product showcase appeared in the June 2023 issue of Australian Mining.