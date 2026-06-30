Hancock Iron Ore has produced first ore at its McPhee Creek mine in Western Australia, reaching the milestone after 19 months of construction and marking the transition from construction to production.

The $840 million Pilbara project reached first ore on schedule, bringing Hancock Iron Ore’s newest operation into production after less than two years of development. The milestone marks the completion of a major construction program and the beginning of day-to-day mining operations at the site.

Bringing McPhee Creek into production required one million cubic metres of earthworks, construction of mine infrastructure, workshops and a 220-room accommodation camp. The project also included 100km of upgraded sealed roads delivered in partnership with the Western Australian Government, improving access to the new operation and supporting surrounding infrastructure.

McPhee Creek is Hancock Iron Ore’s newest producing mine in the Pilbara and represents the latest addition to the company’s regional operations. Reaching first ore signals the shift from project delivery to regular mining, with the site now moving into its operational phase.

Ore from McPhee Creek will be transported to Roy Hill for processing, where it will be blended to improve product mix and help sustain production volumes, supporting Hancock Iron Ore’s broader Pilbara operations.

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