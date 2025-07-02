Hammer expands into ‘world-class’ gold region

Image: HansWismeijer/stock.adobe.com

Hammer Metals has submitted five new tenure applications to expand its presence in the Yandal gold belt in Western Australia.

The first and second applications, Weebo 1 and 2, span approximately 310km2 and are situated about 10km north of Northern Star Resources’ Thunderbox operations. Both have a 50km strike length along an inadequately tested greenstone belt between the Agnew-Wiluna and Yandal belts.

BHP previously conducted a drilling program primarily focused on nickel exploration, which confirmed the presence of high magnesium cumulate ultramafic with low-grade nickel mineralisation.

With no gold-focused exploration previously conducted along the area, Hammer aims to compile historical data to complete drill traverses once the Weebo tenements have been granted.

The company’s third and fourth applications, Julius and Tiberius, span approximately 86km2 and cover portions of the Overlord Thrust and margins of the Julius Granite, which are near Northern Star’s Julius gold deposit at the Jundee operations.

Hammer has also applied to expand its Orelia North gold deposit by approximately 24km2.

“With a number of a high-quality prospects already identified across our Yandal portfolio in Western Australia, it’s pleasing to pick up more under-explored tenure in the heart of Australia’s premier gold mining district,” Hammer managing director Daniel Thomas said.

“The gold potential of this tenure has been largely ignored, with previous exploration largely focused on searching for Leinster-style nickel deposits. The team is planning first-pass sampling programs on the various project areas once formal grant occurs.”

Hammer is expected to commence its gold drilling program at the Bronzewing South project in July.

“We are also very much looking forward to our impending drilling program at Bronzewing South, where we will target a number of historical drilling locations just south of mineralisation intersected previously on the Bronzewing mining lease,” Thomas said.

