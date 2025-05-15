GRX25’s pioneering student program

The GRX25 University Career Open Day is designed for students looking to unlock opportunities to various METS career pathways. Image: GRX

GRX25 is the new industry-led conference and exhibition taking place in Brisbane from May 20–22.

Austmine and AusIMM have joined forces to host the 2025 Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25), which will provide attendees the opportunity to hear from global thought leaders, network with industry trailblazers, and explore emerging trends and breakthrough innovations.

One of the exciting initiatives set to take place is the GRX25 Student Program, which will bridge the gap between academia and industry by giving university students real-world context for their studies.

Taking place across the three-day event, the GRX25 Student Program welcomes aspiring geologists, engineers, scientists and data analysts to uncover career pathways in the resources and mining equipment, technology and services (METS) industries.

The two main streams available to students are the BMA Future Leaders Program and the University Career Open Day, which will expand their industry knowledge and connections while also opening the door to a diverse range of career opportunities.

BMA Future Leaders Program

BMA Future Leaders Program attendees will receive full access to GRX25 including key sessions, networking events, guided exhibition tour, career workshops and much more.

Austmine strategic development director Marianne Cummings is excited about the opportunities made possible through BMA’s support for the program, giving students exposure to Australia’s top mining and resources companies and leaders.

“The BMA Future Leaders Program is sponsoring 20 university students to receive a full three-day delegate passes to the conference,” Cummings told Australian Mining.

“We’ll match them with people at networking events to build their professional networking skills and industry connections, do facilitated walks of the exhibition area, and help them engage with exhibitors so they can learn about the new technologies.”

University Career Open Day

As part of the GRX25 Student Program, a University Career Open Day will be held on day two (May 21) of the conference, presenting university students with another ‘gateway to the mining and METS sector’.

The free program aims to educate students on future career options while unlocking connections to potential mentors, employer and expert opportunities through industry-led collaboration sessions.

“There’s a speed networking event that will see experienced people sit with students so they can learn and understand various METS career pathways,” Cummings said.

Women in STEM Networking Breakfast

BMA will also sponsor the Women in STEM Networking Breakfast at GRX25, which is set to unlock myriad discussions and networking opportunities for women at all career stages.

The unique industry opportunity has been created to grow, empower and connect women in resources. The breakfast will feature a keynote presentation by Marita Cheng, award-winning innovator, women in STEM advocate, and former Australian of the Year, plus a panel discussion.

According to Cummings, surveys have found the METS industry struggles to recruit and retain women. In response, the Women in STEM Networking Breakfast will help to understand how the mining and METS industry can appeal to more women.

“The METS industry is still very much underrepresented by women,” Cummings said. “Studies show women believe they can’t progress in their careers because they can’t attend networking events, and they don’t have enough role models.

“This breakfast is about trying to cover both. It’s a casual networking event where there’s no pressure. It’s standing up and eating breakfast.”

GRX25 is striving to present new and brave ideas and technologies, and grow partnerships to drive the industry forward, while not underestimating the major role students play in shaping a more sustainable and innovative Australian mining sector.

“The future of the industry is in the hands of the students coming through, and from what I’ve seen of those students, we’re in very good hands,” Cummings said.

“It’s about embracing a new era, because they’ll be the ones (to do it). We can look at what’s going and understand how we need to make mining better and more sustainable.

“Students will ultimately be those who implement and take those ideas forward.”

GRX25 will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 20–22. For more information, visit grx.au

This feature appeared in the May 2025 issue of Australian Mining.