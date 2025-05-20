GRX to ignite innovation in Brisbane

Image: GRX25

Australia’s mining and resources sector is set to embrace a new era with the launch of the Global Resources Innovation Expo (GRX25), a new industry-led conference and exhibition, held in Brisbane from 20–22 May 2025.

GRX25 is a strategic collaboration between leading peak bodies, Austmine and AusIMM. The event will unite global industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the mining and METS (mining equipment, technology and services) sector to mobilise and accelerate a sustainable and technology-led future.

GRX25 is the evolution of the highly successful Austmine Conference and will become an annual flagship gathering to showcase Australia’s leadership in the resources sector on a global stage.

The event will feature a dynamic conference program with global thought leaders and industry experts, technology-focused exhibition with exciting Innovation Zone, action-orientated workshops, gala Awards dinner and networking events.

“This week we bring to life a bold new platform for our industry – one that puts innovation, technology, and collaboration at its core,” Austmine chief executive officer Chris Gibbs Stewart said.

“We’re proud to partner with AusIMM to deliver an event that reflects the strength and future focus of Australia’s METS sector.”

GRX25 will also welcome professionals from adjacent industries such as space, manufacturing, research, education and government, further broadening its impact and reach.

A major highlight will be an expanded Industry Leaders and Awards dinner, celebrating forward-thinking individuals and organisations in the mining and METS sectors.

These awards will shine a spotlight on innovation, sustainability and global leadership, and for the first time, recognise excellence by emerging resources professionals.

“GRX25 is a powerful commitment by leading peak bodies AusIMM and Austmine to grow, strengthen and accelerate an innovative, technology-led resources sector,” AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin said.

“This event is the foundation of a new era of collaboration between mining and METS that will showcase our expertise to a global audience and drive our industry forward.”

As capital of Queensland’s globally-renowned resources sector, and home to many METS and technology companies, Brisbane will host the inaugural GRX25 and demonstrate its key industry strengths to a global audience.

The event will welcome international delegations from Southeast Asia, South Asia, Latin America and North America, facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration between the local sector and visiting nations.

