Group 6 Metals has delivered another record processing quarter at its Dolphin tungsten mine on King Island, Tasmania, with underground mining now underway as the company prepares for higher-grade ore to enter the plant later this year.

The company processed a record 77,953 tonnes of ore during the June quarter, up from 72,351 tonnes in the previous quarter, producing 21,297 metric tonne units (MTUs) of tungsten trioxide (WO3).

While production reflected lower-grade stockpiled material, Dolphin entered a new phase with underground mining commencing at quarter end.

Executive chairman Kevin Pallas said the quarter marked continued operational progress despite the planned reliance on lower-grade stockpiles.

“During the June 2026 quarter, Group 6 Metals continued to build operational and financial momentum at the Dolphin Tungsten mine,” Pallas said.

“The company achieved another quarterly record for processing plant throughput… from relatively low-grade stockpiled ore whilst we transitioned to underground mining.”

The company finished the quarter with approximately 295,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled at an average grade of 0.26 per cent WO3, containing around 77,000 MTUs of tungsten.

Group 6 expects production to strengthen further once underground ore begins blending with the remaining stockpiles toward the end of the September quarter.

“We have no doubt that when we commence blending of high-grade underground ore of circa 1 per cent WO3 grade with remaining stockpiled ore towards the end of the September 2026 quarter, plant feed grade will increase significantly,” Pallas said.

“The combination of these two factors is anticipated to produce even greater performance in the processing plant, leading to another breakthrough in WO3 concentrate production volumes.”

The operational improvements coincided with a significant lift in the company’s financial performance.

Group 6 sold 25,514 MTUs of WO3 during the quarter, generating $69.1 million in sales, while customer cash receipts rose 142 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $61 million.

Operating activities generated $40.5 million in cash, resulting in net cash inflows of $35 million.

The company closed the quarter with a cash balance of $49.5 million and a further $2.5 million in undrawn debt facilities, positioning it to continue underground development while progressing toward reinstatement on the Australian Securities Exchange.

During the quarter, Group 6 also advanced its transition to underground operations through a three-year mining contract with HMR Drilling Services and strengthened long-term customer demand by extending one of its tungsten concentrate offtake agreements.

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