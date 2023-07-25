GroundProbe crowned winner

Ben Moke accepting GroundProbe’s award at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards. Image: GroundProbe.

GroundProbe has won the 2023 Australia-Latin America Business Council Business Excellence Award for entities with more 200 employees.

GroundProbe is a global technology leader specialising in real-time solutions for measuring and monitoring geohazards. It is a member of the Orica Group through the Orica Digital Solutions subdivision.

GroundProbe was competing against several Australian companies for the award.

Prior to winning, its Latin American business was assessed by a professional judging panel who reviewed its business growth, environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, innovation practises and commitment to the region.

GroundProbe vice president of the Americas Ben Moke said that Latin America has played a pivotal role in the company’s journey by acting as a significant catalyst for its expansion.

“This recognition highlights our successes in Latin America and our continued determination to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our valued customers in the region,” Moke said.

“GroundProbe’s entry into the Latin American market commenced in 2003 with the successful sale of one of its cutting-edge products into Chile.

“Today, the company boasts four major offices, home to a skilled workforce of over 150 professionals, diligently supporting a network of 90 active customers spanning South America, central America, and Mexico.”

A key example that demonstrates GroundProbe’s commitment to the region is its recent investment in a second manufacturing facility in the United States.

The investment aims to enhance the company’s ability to serve its Latin American customers while reaffirming its commitment to ESG outcomes through local sourcing and reduced freight.

“Rising demand saw us straining to produce the number of systems our customers needed, to the point where we needed to increase our manufacturing capabilities to bolster output,” GroundProbe chief executive officer David Noon said of the investment.

GroundProbe celebrated 20 years of operation in 2021.