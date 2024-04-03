Greenbushes banks $6.28b profit

Talison Lithium’s Greenbushes lithium mine in WA. Image: Talison Lithium

The Greenbushes lithium mine in Western Australia has delivered a bumper profit for its owners in 2023, banking almost $6.3 billion for the year.

The amount is a substantial uptick from the 2022 profit of $3.26 billion as Greenbushes settles in to its new expansion.

In 2021–22, Greenbushes was treated to a massive update, with its processing plant restarting in July 2021 and the chemical-grade processing plant 3 gearing up in October that same year.

Joint owner IGO increased its presence at the site in June 2022. IGO currently holds a 49 per cent stake in Greenbushes, with Albemarle and Tianqi owning the remainder.

Talison Lithium, the operator of the site, is a joint venture between the three parties. It is expected that Greenbushes still has a mine life of at least 20 years.

While lithium has experienced a recent downturn in 2023, prices are on the rise as many majors start to invest more in their lithium assets.

In particular, Mineral Resources (MinRes) has upped its lithium expenditure, entering into a joint venture with Lord Resources focusing on the Horse Rocks lithium project.

MinRes has also recently awarded a five-year contract to Buru Rehab for services at its Wodgina lithium mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

