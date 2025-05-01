Greenbushes and Nova deliver strong results for IGO

Image: Timon/stock.adobe.com

IGO has delivered strong quarterly performances at its Greenbushes lithium operation and Nova nickel mine, both in Western Australia.

The company reported group underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $34 million and underlying free cash flow of $49 million.

Greenbushes produced a 2024–25 financial year (FY25) year-to-date EBITDA margin of 68 per cent.

“I am pleased with the progress in safety outcomes in the quarter,” IGO managing director and chief executive officer Ivan Vella said. “The new initiatives we are implementing are having a positive impact.

“The Greenbushes lithium mine continues to demonstrate why it is a world-class mining asset. The margins and cash generated at the bottom of the cycle are a standout, not just in lithium but in the broader mining industry. The mine is performing well and has considerable potential for increased productivity and growth.”

A $US110 million ($171 million) dividend was paid to the Windfield joint venture in March, with IGO receiving a $US56.1 million share.

IGO and Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA) currently share a 49 per cent stake in Greenbushes, with Albemarle owning the remaining balance. TLEA and Albemarle are the shareholders of Windfield Holdings, the holding company of Talison Lithium, which is the operator of Greenbushes.

IGO’s spodumene production for the March quarter equalled 341,000 tonnes (t), a 13 per cent decrease quarter-on-quarter due to planned lower mill throughput and feed grades. However, spodumene sales increased by 17 per cent, totalling 366,000t.

Construction of the Greenbushes chemical grade plant 3 (CGP3) remains on track, with first concentrate expected in the December 2025 quarter.

Production at Nova rebounded strongly, with nickel output rising 23 per cent to 4179t and copper production increasing by 42 per cent to 1914t.

“Pleasingly, Nova recorded significantly improved production,” Vella said.

“We are also now able to provide greater clarity on the remaining life of this asset, with production expected to cease at the end of 2026, delivering a further 15,000–18,000 tonnes of nickel beyond this financial year.”

The company also made progress in reshaping its exploration business, prioritising high-impact targets.

Despite a subdued quarter at the Kwinana lithium hydroxide refinery in WA, IGO said its balance sheet remains strong, with net cash of $284 million, up $38 million from the prior quarter.

“We maintain a strong conviction and commitment to growth via exploration and retain highly prospective tenement holdings,” Vella said.