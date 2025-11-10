Green steel to be cornerstone of WA Government plans

Image: 3asy60lf/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has announced a diversification of its nation-leading economy by making more things in-state – with local green steel to be used in major government projects.

The decision, designed to create jobs by supporting the state’s local manufacturing businesses, includes an Expression of Interest to call for green steel product ready for offtake to be used in upcoming projects.

Described as a major opportunity for the state, the export of green iron precursors and green steel can help add value to raw iron ore exports and is being supported through the government’s Made in WA plan, already supporting projects in Kwinana, the Mid West and the Pilbara.

“Locally made green steel is a key part of my vision to become a renewable energy powerhouse and make more things here,” Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said in a statement.

“This announcement is a signal of intent to this new green steel industry – we want you here.”

Procuring green steel for government projects is also said to provide an additional opportunity to develop a locally manufactured green steel recycling industry, with feedstock including decommissioned mining and offshore oil and gas plants.

The rollout of a “soon-to-be-announced” local sourcing requirements listis being supported through the introduction of stronger expectations for local sourcing, increasing the supply of local steel to government projects, and releasing an open-market Expression of Interest for green-steel products.

“We want to decarbonise, and we want the jobs it creates to kick off a whole new industry for WA by using the power of government procurement,” Cook said.

It is understood green steel will be used in a variety of different government works, such as railways, roads and transmissions lines as well as future hospital building projects.

