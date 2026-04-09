Greatland’s quarter shines bright

Image: Greatland Gold

Greatland Resources is proving why it’s one of Western Australia’s most closely watched miners, with a March 2026 quarter that underscores its rapid growth and resilience.

The company produced 82,723 ounces of gold and 4,128 tonnes of copper, taking year-to-date totals to 249,887 ounces of gold and 11,022 tonnes of copper.

Sales for the quarter reached 97,800 ounces of gold and 4,620 tonnes of copper, while cash at quarter-end surged to $1.208 billion, up $260 million from December 2025, with no debt. Regular cash tax payments are set to begin in April 2026.

Telfer, Greatland’s flagship operation, continues to run smoothly despite global supply challenges. Diesel is secured via long-term contracts, onsite natural gas powers the processing plant, and an electric shaft hoist reduces diesel use underground.

Surface stockpiles of 22 million tonnes provide over 12 months of mill feed, supporting a 2025-26 financial year (FY26) guidance of 260,000–310,000 ounces of gold.

Led by chair Mark Barnaba and deputy chair Elizabeth Gaines, both with Fortescue ties, Greatland now boasts a market capitalisation of around $10 billion, cementing its status as a major player in Australia’s gold and copper sector.

Andrew Forrest-backed investment firm Wyloo holds more than an 18 per cent stake in Greatland, highlighting continued investor confidence in the company’s growth story and its position as a powerhouse in the region’s mining sector.