Greatland’s golden update for Havieron

Greatland Gold has released an exploration and development update for its Havieron copper-gold mine in the Paterson province of WA.

The project’s decline development has now surpassed 2400m, marking significant progress with over 1700m of advance in the main access decline.

Greatland has announced that infill drilling undertaken at the site continues to intersect high grade gold and copper mineralisation within the lower levels of the southeast crescent.

The results of this drilling are to be incorporated into the ongoing feasibility study as part of the current agreed takeover bid by 70 per cent joint owner Newmont, the outcome of which is expected in November 2023.

“We continue to be very pleased with the ongoing progress of the Havieron development which has now surpassed a total of more than 2400 metres,” Greatland managing director Shaun Day said.

“Our most recent drilling affirms the impressive widths and high-grade nature of the southeast crescent. Particularly encouraging is confirmation of continuous mineralisation through the link zone which connects the southeast crescent with the eastern breccia.

“The Havieron team is focused on incorporating these impressive results into an optimised feasibility study.”

Since the last drilling update on April 27 2023, six holes were completed for 5028m with all assay results now received.

This most recent drilling takes total drilling at the project to 341 holes for 303,456m.

These latest results follow Greatland’s announcement on Monday that the company is seeking four new exploration licences covering 126 square kilometres of ground in the Gascoyne region of WA.

The potential new site at Yannerie has been indicated to have only shallow cover, with data revealing the area to be underexplored.