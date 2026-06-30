Greatland Resources has strengthened the long-term outlook for its Telfer-Havieron gold-copper complex in Western Australia, reporting a combined Ore Reserve of 5.0 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 196,000 tonnes of copper as at 31 March 2026.

The updated Group Ore Reserve Estimate incorporates a revised reserve for Telfer and the Havieron Ore Reserve previously reported in December 2025.

Greatland managing director Shaun Day said the combined Ore Reserve was “an outstanding achievement” and an important step towards establishing a multi-decade mine life for the Telfer-Havieron gold-copper complex.

The updated Telfer Ore Reserve is based on the December 2025 Mineral Resource statement, which was compiled using approximately the first half of Greatland’s planned 240,000 m drilling program for the 2026 financial year.

Day said the substantial uplift in Telfer’s Ore Reserve reflected drilling completed during only the company’s first 12 months of ownership, with ongoing high-cadence drilling planned to support future Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve upgrades.

“We see strong potential to bring on additional high-grade underground mining areas and yield significant growth in future reserve updates via ongoing studies at the West Dome Underground and Main Dome Underground VSC,” he said.

The March 2026 Group Ore Reserve does not include the West Dome Underground project or the Vertical Stockwork Corridor beneath the historic sub-level cave. Both remain classified as Mineral Resources while technical studies continue to assess their development potential.

Greatland also identified further upside at the West Dome Open Pit, where substantial Inferred Mineral Resources remain within the current Ore Reserve pit shell but are presently treated as waste. The company said successful conversion of this material to Ore Reserves could reduce strip ratios, noting it has recently achieved strong conversion rates from Inferred to Indicated resources at the operation.

Day said the company’s drilling success demonstrated the scale of the Telfer mineral system and underpinned the opportunity to continue utilising the site’s large-scale, low-cost processing infrastructure well into the future.

“With substantial baseload reserves now in place at Telfer, a key focus for us is advancing higher-grade opportunities at Telfer in parallel with the development of Havieron,” he said.

“Our strategy is to increase the contribution of high-grade underground ore as a proportion of our processing feed over time.”

Greatland said it would continue its high-cadence drilling program at Telfer to drive further Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve growth while progressing studies on higher-grade underground opportunities and the development of Havieron as it works towards a multi-decade operating life for the integrated gold-copper complex.

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