Greatland ‘strongly positioned’ at Havieron

The Havieron gold-copper project in WA. Image: Greatland Gold.

Greatland Gold has detailed progress made at its Havieron gold-copper project in Western Australia.

During the June 2024 quarter, the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia (EPA) begun assessing environmental approval of Havieron.

The EPA has requested additional information on the project, which Newmont – the joint venture manager – is currently compiling for submission.

Havieron is being advanced under an unincorporated 30:70 joint venture originally signed by Greatland and Newcrest in November 2020.

Newmont inherited the 70 per cent stake, as well as management of Havieron, when it acquired Newcrest last year. Newmont then announced in February it plans to divest that stake.

Greatland managing director Shaun Day said in May it is “strongly positioned” to consolidate ownership of the project. Day has now repeated that sentiment.

“In respect of Newmont’s announced intention to dispose of its interest in Havieron and (the) nearby Telfer mine, we continue to consider ourselves strongly positioned for any potential opportunity to consolidate ownership of Havieron on accretive terms for our existing shareholders,” Day said.

As of June 30, total development at Havieron exceeds 3060m, which includes over 2110m of advance in the main access decline. This represents about 80 per cent of vertical distance through to the top of the Havieron orebody.

The project has about 80 vertical metres of development left before the decline reaches the base of the Permian cover and top of the Havieron orebody at about 420 vertical metres.

Greatland has developed an exploration program for the 2024–25 financial year (FY25), which focuses on drilling, surface sampling and geophysics, building upon on-ground work completed in FY24.

The company said surface sampling programs are currently underway at the Paterson gold-copper project, with more than 1000 samples already collected and assays pending.

Greatland will also conduct further surface sampling and a drilling program at the Scallywag tenement within Havieron, as well as project-wide and targeted geophysics surveys and 6000m drilling at the Ernest Giles project.

“FY25 promises to be a busy year for our exploration team and we look forward to providing updates on our activities,” Day said.

