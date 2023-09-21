Greatland given land access for Ernest Giles

Greatland Gold has been allowed entry into a land access and mineral exploration agreement (LAA) with the Wakamurru Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC (Wakamurru).

Wakamurru is acting on behalf of the Manta Rirrtinya native title holders for tenement areas within Greatland’s Ernest Giles project in WA.

The agreement, which is the first that the Manta Rirrtinya native title holders have entered into since 2018, will allow Greatland to resume and expedite on-ground exploration activities at the site.

“We are very pleased to announce the completion of our Land Access Agreement with Wakamurru which sets in place a mechanism for the Manta Rirrtinya People to benefit from exploration by Greatland on their country,” Greatland managing director Shaun Day said.

“I would like to thank the Wakamurru board for their efforts in bringing this agreement to fruition and look forward to building a strong relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation.”

The first target for Greatland will be the Meadows prospect, which has a Government of Western Australia Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) drilling grant approved and cultural heritage surveys underway.

“This LAA provides Greatland with exploration access to the highly prospective Ernest Giles tenements,” Day said.

“Ernest Giles has been a long-standing priority for Greatland as an underexplored Archean greenstone belt. Ernest Giles will now resume its place as a high priority project within our exploration portfolio.”