Greatland eyes Telfer extension

The Havieron gold-copper project in WA. Image: Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold has confirmed the Telfer gold mine’s inaugural mineral resource estimate (MRE) now sits at 3.2 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 117,000 tonnes (t) of copper.

Greatland’s total 2024 group mineral resource estimate, which includes Telfer and the Havieron gold-copper project, stands at 10.2Moz gold and 387,000t copper, representing a 40 per cent increase in total resources.

Telfer’s MRE comprises the West Dome open-pit, the Main Dome underground area and other stockpiles.

West Dome equals 115.6 million tonnes (Mt) and Main Dome totals 7.9Mt at 2.62g/t gold and 0.51 per cent copper.

Telfer’s stockpiles amount to 30.6Mt at 0.45g/t gold and 0.05 per cent copper for 400,000oz gold and 16,000t copper.

Greatland managing director Shaun Day described the new Telfer mineral resource estimate as “an outstanding result” for the company.

“This exceptional outcome is a testament to the significant opportunities we saw at Telfer during our acquisition due diligence, and the excellent work of our team to progress and validate those opportunities in short order,” Day said.

“When we announced the acquisition, we described an initial 15-month mine plan at Telfer to produce 374,000 ounces (oz) of gold and 13,000t of copper. Our two key focuses at Telfer now are continuing safe and profitable operations and demonstration of mine life extension.

“This Telfer MRE confirms the very significant extension opportunities we see at Telfer and gives us confidence in the opportunity to extend Telfer’s mine life.

“This result is an important step towards a long life integrated Havieron and Telfer mining operation.”

Greatland has mobilised additional drilling capacity at Telfer, with four drill rigs currently in operation and two more expected in the June 2025 quarter.

The company is also progressing the West Dome underground project, which has delivered high-grade drilling results such as 14.3m at 9.6g/t and 8.57 per cent copper and 59m at 2.83g/t gold and 0.71 per cent copper.

“The upcoming June 2025 quarter is a very exciting one for Greatland, in which we will report our first full quarter operating results for the March 2025 quarter, give production and costs guidance for FY25 (the 2024–25 financial year), deliver our inaugural Telfer ore reserve estimate, and list on the ASX,” Day said.