Greatland buoyed by record drilling program at Telfer

The Havieron gold-copper project in WA. Image: Greatland Resources

Greatland Resources has released a resource development and exploration update, detailing a record drilling program at the recently acquired Telfer gold mine in Western Australia.

Drilling, the company said, is off to a good start and has exceeded current planning with around 55,000m across the West Dome open pit, underground and Main Dome underground sites at Telfer.

High grade zones have been identified at West Dome underground, following drilling at the Eastern Limb, returning promising results including 35m at 2.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 0.19 per cent copper from 234m and 30m at 5.6g/t gold at 0.25 per cent copper from 281m.

An initial mineral resource estimate is expected in the March 2026 quarter.

At the West Dome open pit, drilling totalled over 41,000m, delivering strong intercepts including 45m at 1.8g/t gold and 0.13 per cent copper and 34m at 2g/t gold and 0.36 per cent copper.

Meanwhile, the Main Dome underground program advanced several near-mine targets, with regional exploration across the Paterson — including prospects at Peaches, Calloway, and Deserts Revenge — returning encouraging early results such as 2m at 8.61g/t gold from 188m at Peaches.

Greatland said the drilling campaign is designed to extend Telfer’s mine life and boost resource confidence, with the pace of drilling and new discoveries highlighting strong growth momentum.

“The September quarter was a great start to our record 240,000m annual drilling program at Telfer, with the results to date further supporting the potential for multi-year Telfer life on mine extension from both open pit and underground opportunities,” Greatland managing director Shaun Day said.

“Our regional exploration results are encouraging and include results from several satellite deposits located on granted mining leases within proximity of the Telfer mill, with the potential to provide optionality for additional ore feed.”

