Greatland accelerates West Dome expansion

Image: SPF/shutterstock.com

Momentum is building at Greatland Resources’ West Dome underground project, with new drilling confirming growing opportunities at Telfer.

The company has now completed 19 holes for more than 9000m as part of its Phase 2 drilling program, with results received from nine holes. The campaign has largely targeted growth drilling for the first half of the 2025-26 financial year (FY26), focusing on the southern extension of mineralisation.

Increased drill density has strengthened geological understanding of West Dome, confirming three mineralised domains: the sub-vertical Western Stockwork Corridor (WSC), flanked by the high-grade Western Limb and Eastern Limb shoots within the Lower Limey Unit, a key host for gold-copper mineralisation at Telfer.

Access to the West Dome Underground effectively opens access to a new quartile of the Telfer mine, being the two open pits and potentially the opportunity to start a second underground mine,” Greatland managing director Shaun Day said. “Mineralisation remains open along strike and down dip.”

Recent drilling returned broad, high-grade intersections across the WSC, including 82.2m at 1.90 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 0.31 per cent copper from 360.7m, 56.6m at 2.24g/t gold and 1.26 per cent copper from 337m and several additional wide zones between 40–70m true width.

Strong results also continue across both limbs of the LLU, where mineralisation now extends over 500m of strike and remains open.

Standout intersections include 34.5m at 4.06g/t gold and 0.31 per cent copper from the Western Limb, and 30m at 5.6g/t gold and 0.25 per cent copper from the Eastern Limb.

“Given the impressive results to date, a third diamond drilling rig has been allocated to the West Dome Underground, which will further inform a targeted maiden mineral resource estimate in the March 2026 quarter,” Day said.

“The second development drive to the West Dome Underground is well progressed, and a pre-feasibility study is now underway and will assess how the substantial existing infrastructure capacity at the Main Dome underground can be leveraged to deliver a pathway to production.”