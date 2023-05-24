Great Fingall sees gold

Westgold Resources has reported solid results through its drilling program at the Great Fingall gold deposit.

The Great Fingall gold deposit has hosted a significant mine production of approximately 1.2 million ounces, and is now part of Westgold’s Cue Gold operation (CGO), located in Western Australia.

CGO encompasses Westgold’s southern-most group of Murchison assets including the mining centres of Big Bell, Cuddingwarra, Day Dawn, Tuckabianna and Pinnacles.

Three new drill holes at the deposit support the recently revised geological model, which involves the Great Fingall Reef being split into two parallel reefs: upper Fingall reef (UFR) and lower Fingall reef (LFR).

Results recorded from positions supporting the new geological model included:

5.00m at 5.66 grams per tonne (g/t) from 869.00m in hole GFD011_23W1 (UFR)

4.20m at 5.46g/t Au from 912.80m in hole GFD011_23W1 (LFR)

1.30m at 46.72g/t Au from 849.70m in hole GFD019_23W1 (UFR)

5.50m at 16.68g/t Au from 925.00m in hole GFD019_23W1 (LFR)

10.06m at 3.02g/t Au from 948.94m in hole GFD020_23W1 (UFR)

10.50m at 2.58g/t Au from 997.00m in hole GFD020_23W1 (LFR)

A new mineral resource estimation (MRE) based on the revised geological model and the latest drilling results is expected to be announced in early June 2023.

Westgold managing director Wayne Bramwell said the latest results at Great Fingall signal a new future for the historic mine.

“Deep drilling has successfully returned high grade intercepts and defined twin parallel reefs, rather than the previously interpreted single reef,” Bramwell said.

“This new interpretation significantly de-risks development plans and has the potential to materially increase mineral resources and improve potential mine economics above prior estimates.

“Our confidence continues to grow in this near-term development target and pending a new MRE and a final investment decision, we will be ready to recommence decline development in Q1, FY24.”