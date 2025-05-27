Great Divide bridges the gap at Challenger

Image: onlyyouqj/stock.adobe.com

Great Divide Mining (GDM) has officially kicked off operations at the Challenger gold mine in NSW.

This important milestone has been in the works since November last year, during which GDM was appointed the mine’s manager following an agreement with Adelong Gold.

Part of the Adelong project and spread across roughly 70km2, the Challenger mine is located in southern NSW – possessing a near-term production opportunity with significant exploration upside.

Over the past six months, GDM has focused on completing due diligence processes, ensuring plant and site maintenance issues were addressed, and finalising definitive agreements.

Now, with final checks for the safe operation of processing activities accomplished, the company has started feeding ore through the mill for recommissioning.

GDM expects to produce initial concentrates at the Challenger process plant within the week.

“Commencement of commissioning and production of first concentrates is the second last step in GDM’s journey from gold explorer to explorer and producer,” GDM chief executive officer Justin Haines said.

“The production of gold from the Challenger gold mine is not only historically significant but will deliver to GDM its first revenue stream.”

Haines said that works will continue to ramp up in the near future.

“Separation of free gold for the first gold pour will commence in the coming weeks,” he said. “As always, GDM continues to improve the plant and other operating areas of the Challenger mine site, ensuring it meets and, wherever possible, exceeds the operational standards.”

Under a staged farm-in agreement with Adelong Gold, GDM is earning up to a 51 per cent interest in the project by funding the pathway to first gold production within 12 months.

As operator, GDM benefits from direct management control, a fast-tracked route to near-term cashflow, and exposure to a high-grade, underexplored goldfield with substantial growth potential.