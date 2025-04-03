Great Boulder signs MoU to advance Side Well

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Great Boulder Resources (GBR) is collaborating with Monument Mining to create access to the latter’s Burnakura mill.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been formed with the aim to process ore from GBR’s Side Well gold project in WA through the Burnakura mill, located 48km from Meekatharra.

The Burnakura mill previously operated at a run rate of 260,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) until 2013. A restart of the mill could see its capacity increased to up to 750,000tpa.

“This is a very exciting step for our Side Well gold project as it provides a clear path for ore processing as soon as we complete scoping and feasibility studies and have the regulatory approvals in place,” GBR managing director Andrew Paterson said.

“I’d like to thank the president and CEO of Monument Mining, Cathy Zhai, for suggesting earlier this year that GBR consider Burnakura as a processing option. Since that first meeting it has been a very simple process to negotiate the MoU to provide a win–win outcome for both companies.

“We look forward to working closely with Monument as we advance our respective gold projects in the Murchison.”

As part of the MoU, results from respective scoping studies exploring the Burnakura mill restart (completed by Monument) and the future of the Ironbark deposit (completed by GBR) will be shared between the parties to ensure the best outcome.

The MoU will also see the companies combine their knowledge of local geology and gold mineralisation, stakeholder relationships, processing, mining and metallurgy to optimise both projects.

