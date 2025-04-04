Great Boulder advances Ironbark

Image: phawat/stock.adobe.com

Great Boulder Resources is one step closer to building its Side Well gold project in Western Australia with a scoping study underway.

The scoping study will be centred on the Ironbark deposit in Queensland, which hosts a mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 100,000 ounces (oz) at 3.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. This forms part of the broader 668,000-ounce Side Well project.

Following initial optimisation studies completed in early 2024, the scoping study will explore economics of open pit mining using a toll treatment model through a nearby gold processing plant.

The study is expected to be completed within 6–8 weeks by engineering consultancy Entech.

“This is a pivotal moment for Great Boulder,” GBR managing director Andrew Paterson said. “The commencement of a scoping study at Ironbark represents the start of the next stage of the company’s progression from discovery to development, to mining.

“We anticipate a scoping study on Ironbark to demonstrate the robust nature of these near-surface, high-grade deposits that we’re targeting within the Eastern Corridor at Side Well. It should also clearly demonstrate that Great Boulder is seriously under-valued as we aim to build a large, high grade gold resource in the centre of a major goldfield, surrounded by existing infrastructure.”

Ironbark was strategically selected for the study as it boasts already established resources and an immediate, stand-alone, shallow, high-grade gold deposit.

A mining lease application to access Ironbark is underway as exploration continues at other priority prospects such as Eaglehawk and Side Well South.

