GR Engineering to unlock the Vault

The King of the Hills project: Image: Vault Minerals

GR Engineering Services has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Vault Minerals for its King of the Hill (KOTH) operation in Western Australia.

The EPC contract’s scope comprises the design, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the stage one upgrade of the KOTH dry processing plant and the wet processing plant.

GR Engineering will commence the works immediately, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of the 2025–26 financial year (FY26).

“We are pleased to have been engaged by Vault to play an important role in upgrading their King of the Hills processing facility,” GR Engineering managing director Tony Patrizi said.

“Our clients are increasingly seeking certainty and a track record of performance. GR Engineering has been able to demonstrate this to Vault, including by reference to its proven track record of successfully delivering project outcomes in the Western Australian gold sector.”

GR Engineering’s other recent projects at WA gold operations includes constructing a one million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) processing plant at the Bellevue gold project.

Vault is set to spend $80 million to expand its KOTH processing facility to a 6Mtpa capacity, increasing throughput by 20 per cent compared to FY24.

GR Engineering previously completed the project’s design and costing, which includes future provisions for expanding the KOTH processing facility to a 7Mtpa capacity.

The expansion is expected to strengthen Vault’s position in the Leonora region of WA, one of Australia’s most active gold regions.

