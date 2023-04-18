GR Engineering and OZ Minerals join forces

GR Engineering Services has signed two contracts with OZ Minerals Musgraves Operations.

OZ Minerals Musgraves Operations is a wholly owned subsidiary of OZ Minerals, and focuses on the design and construction of the minerals processing plant for the West Musgrave project located in Western Australia.

The contracts signed between the two companies focus on providing various services to the West Musgrave project, such as designing, drafting, project management and commissioning.

Structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation of the project’s construction will also be provided under the two contracts.

Specialist electrical and instrumentation services will be provided by Mipac, a wholly owned subsidiary of GR Engineering.

GR Engineering estimates that the services delivered will bring in revenue of $312 million over a two-year period.

GR Engineering managing director Tony Patrizi said he is pleased to have been engaged with OZ Minerals to play a vital role in delivering the West Musgraves project.

“This is an important project for GR Engineering as we have worked with OZ Minerals over many years on projects within the OZ Minerals group, including the West Musgrave project, and we see this award as a strong endorsement of our proven capabilities,” Patrizi said.

“We look forward to continue working collaboratively to deliver a safe and successful outcome on the West Musgrave project.”

OZ Minerals projects executive Debbie Morrow said the company is looking forward to working with GR Engineering.

“We’re delighted to be working with GR Engineering on the design and construction of the minerals processing plant for the West Musgrave project, which is set to be one of the largest, lowest cost, lowest emissions copper nickel projects,” Morrow said.