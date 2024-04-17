Government’s Nature Positive Plan changes tack

Image: lovelyday12/stock.adobe.com

Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek has announced the Government will take a staged approach to its controversial Nature Positive Plan.

The announcement follows calls from Australian miners and mining bodies to consider the impacts to one of the country’s largest industries.

“When I first announced the Nature Positive Plan, I said it would take a bit of cooperation, compromise and common sense to deliver. That’s exactly how we’re approaching the rollout,” Plibersek said.

Plibersek revealed a key update to the Plan will include Australia’s first national independent Environment Protection Agency with strong new powers and penalties to better protect nature.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable welcomed the announcement, emphasising the minerals industry as a whole is committed to the protection of Australia’s environment.

Reform of this legislation is a significant undertaking and time is needed to robustly test and get the settings right without unintended consequences,” Constable said.

“The establishment of Environment Protection Australia, where the Minister retains decision-making is a positive signal from the Government.”

Plibersek also announced the latest rollout of the plan will see accountability and transparency given priority with a new body called Environment Information Australia.

The aim of the body us to give businesses easier access to the latest environmental data, release State of the Environment reports every two years, and report on progress on national environmental goals.

Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA chief executive officer Rebecca Tomkinson said the decision shows an understanding that these once-in-a-generation reforms must be enduring and deliver “better for the environment and better for business” objectives.

“We understand that striking the right balance isn’t easy,” Tomkinson said.

“That’s why we’ve been strongly advocating for transparent consultation processes, including the opportunity for experts within our member organisations to test key reform elements.”

Association of Mining and Exploration Companies chief executive officer Warren Pearce said the decision to stagger the Plan will allow reforms to get the public consultation process they deserve.

“This will enable industry to properly engage in the process and understand the potential benefits or consequences of these changes,” Pearce said.

“We are waiting for more detail on how the public consultation will work, timeframes and how industry will be involved.”

