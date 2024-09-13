Government to stimulate 500 Mount Isa jobs

Mount Isa. Image: Chris Ison/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has approved 10 projects to support almost 500 local jobs in Mount Isa ahead of planned mine closures by resources giant Glencore.

Glencore announced in October it will close its underground copper mine and copper concentrator in Mount Isa in 2025, along with the nearby Lady Loretta zinc mine.

The new projects are being funded via the $20 million Mount Isa Transition Fund, as part of a broader $50 million structural adjustment package which also includes $30 million to accelerate resources projects in the Northwest Minerals Province.

The Mount Isa Transition Fund includes:

$14.7 million for 10 projects including associated program delivery costs; and

$5.3 million for Mount Isa City Council to implement projects identified through its own economic transition strategy.

Combined, the projects are expected to create an estimated 483 full-time equivalent construction and ongoing jobs.

One project in line for funding is Centrex’s Ardmore phosphate project just south of Mount Isa. Centrex will receive $2 million for the continued expansion of the project as it ramps up to production.

“We are thrilled to receive this approval from the State of Queensland, which underscores the significant economic impact that Ardmore is poised to have on the Mount Isa region,” Centrex managing director and chief executive officer Robert Mencel said.

“This funding will contribute significantly to driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities in regional Australia, including for First Nations communities.”

Queensland Minister for Resources and Critical Minerals Scott Stewart said the almost 500 jobs are just the start of the state’s mining industry job creation.

“Mount Isa has been the backbone of Queensland’s resources industry for over a century and the Miles Government firmly believes the city will continue to play that role for the next 100 years,” Stewart said.

“The structural adjustment package complements the $30 million Mount Isa Mining Acceleration Program which will expedite mining projects in the North West Minerals Province, creating almost 1000 long-term jobs.”

