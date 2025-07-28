Government entities to help fund Speewah

The Speewah project. Image: Tivan

Tivan has secured critical government backing from Export Finance Australia (EFA) and the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) for its Speewah fluorite project in Western Australia.

The company has received a non-binding and conditional letter of support from EFA and progressed to NAIF’s due diligence phase, two key steps in securing financing for what could become Australia’s first fluorite mining and processing operation.

“We are very pleased to have made timely progress with EFA and NAIF,” Tivan executive chair Grant Wilson said.

“From Tivan’s perspective, this reflects the strong alignment of the Speewah fluorite project with Australia’s Critical Mineral Strategy, our partnership with Sumitomo Corporation and JOGMEC, and our northern location.”

Located in the Kimberley, 100km south of the port of Wyndham, the Speewah project is being developed through a joint venture between Tivan, Sumitomo Corporation and the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

Their special-purpose subsidiary, Japan Fluorite Corporation (JFC), has already committed $5.3 million to fund a feasibility study.

The project’s goal is to produce high-purity acid-grade fluorspar for export into global supply chains, supporting industries such as semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, aluminium and uranium enrichment.

In December 2024, the Federal Government awarded the project Major Project Status after adding fluorine to the nation’s critical minerals list.

EFA’s letter of support is subject to further due diligence but signals strong alignment with national export and strategic objectives. EFA administers several key funding programs under the National Interest Account, including the Critical Minerals Facility.

NAIF’s due diligence phase follows completion of its strategic assessment phase, which examined feasibility, Indigenous engagement, and broader regional economic benefits.

While NAIF has not committed to finance, this phase is a significant step towards potential concessional debt support. Tivan’s broader funding includes up to $60.3 million in equity from JFC and a separate $51.3 million proposal from an Australian family office investor.