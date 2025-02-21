Goschen major project status extended

Drilling to determine Goschen’s footprint in Victoria. Image: VHM

VHM has been awarded a three-year major project status extension for its Goschen rare earths and mineral sands project in Victoria’s Loddon-Mallee region.

The extension was granted by Federal Industry Minister Ed Husic and validates the project’s potential to contribute strongly to Australia’s resources and critical minerals industries.

Major project status provides additional regulatory support from the Federal Government for projects deemed nationally significant due to their contributions to strategic priorities, economic growth and regional employment.

This status will assist VHM with project support, coordination and approvals as the company moves through development, construction and eventually into production.

The extension follows the Victorian Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny’s endorsement of the Goschen project’s environment effects statement (EES) in December 2023, a significant milestone in advancing the project.

“VHM’s achievement in obtaining a three-year extension to major project status for the Goschen project is significant,” VHM chief executive officer Ron Douglas said.

“This extension serves as an important enabler for our project development plans.

“Development of the Goschen project will initiate a new rare earths and minerals sands precinct in Victoria and help deliver the Federal Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy and the Victorian Government’s Critical Minerals Roadmap.”

The major project status extension will also bolster VHM’s efforts to accelerate investment discussions and form strategic partnerships as the company moves towards its final investment decision (FID) for the project.

The Goschen project represents a key opportunity for VHM to contribute to Australia’s growing critical minerals industry, which is essential as the country moves to renewable energies such as electric vehicles.