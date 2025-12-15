Gorilla rides high on nine-fold Comet Vale gold update

The Comet Vale gold project site. Image: Gorilla Resources

Gorilla Resources has posted a significant mineral resource estimate (MRE) update for its Comet Vale gold project as it continues its strategy of delineating high-grade ounces in Tier-1 mining locations.

The updated MRE comprises 7.3 million tonnes at 3.7 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 0.86 million ounces (Moz) of contained gold. This represents an increase of 765,000 ounces, or nearly 900 per cent, on the previously estimated resource at the wholly owned Comet Vale project.

Following the upgraded assessment, Gorilla chief executive officer (CEO) Charles Hughes said Comet Vale was rapidly emerging as a camp-scale gold development project, with the latest resource update incorporating three new high-grade discoveries made within the project area over the past year.

“The updated MRE includes a nine-fold increase in contained ounces, with 220,000 ounces classified within the higher-confidence Indicated Resource category,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the cost efficiency of the discovery rate was also noteworthy.

“Importantly, the additional ounces have been delivered at a discovery cost of just $25 per resource ounce,” he said.

The Comet Vale update follows the delivery of a maiden mineral resource for the Vivien project in April 2025 and an updated resource for Mulwarrie in August 2025, capping off a busy year of drilling for the company.

“As a result of this upgrade, Gorilla now collectively holds 1.5 million ounces of high-grade gold in resources across three key projects in prime Goldfields locations in Western Australia,” Hughes said.

“This demonstrates that our aggressive drilling and exploration strategy is delivering results and creating substantial value for shareholders as we rapidly build a high-grade resource inventory.”

The company said it is moving ahead with development studies across all three Western Australian projects, while continuing drilling programs to drive further resource growth.

Gorilla is confident of the potential to further increase the resource base at Comet Vale, with drilling underway using three drill rigs. Drilling at the Mulwarrie project is also ongoing, with two rigs targeting extensions to the existing resource.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.