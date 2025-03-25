Goongarrie: A Brightstar in Kalgoorlie

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

Cazaly Resources will proceed with its option to acquire up to 80 per cent in Brightstar Resources’ Goongarrie gold project in Western Australia.

Originally announced in February, the earn-in joint venture agreement between Cazaly and Brightstar outlined how Cazaly earn up to an 80 per cent interest in Goongarrie by solely funding exploration expenditure of up to $3 million.

Goongarrie spans 70km² of a prospective greenstone sequence within the Kalgoorlie Terrain, including a 12km strike of the Bardoc Tectonic Zone (BTZ). It is known to be highly prospective for gold.

Cazaly has now exercised its earn-in option at Goongarrie, with the staged earn-in structure to remain as it was initially announced.

Exploration activities at Goongarrie are underway, with priority reverse circulation drilling scheduled to test historical gold intercepts at the Duke of York and Hastings prospects.

Broader aircore drilling is also planned to search underexplored areas along the BTZ.

“We’ve been diligently working through the legal requirements to establish the foundations of the joint venture and have advanced our knowledge and ongoing target generation at the (Goongarrie) project,” Cazaly managing director Tara French said.

“We are eager to provide updates on our progress as we work towards securing approvals for access and are keen to get drilling as soon as possible.”

The Goongarrie joint venture will allow Brightstar to focus more on operational and development activities.

“We are pleased to see Cazaly exercise its option to advance exploration at the Goongarrie gold project, as Brightstar streamlines its portfolio to focus on our core development and operational assets at Laverton, Sandstone and Menzies,” Brightstar managing director Alex Rovira said.

“This joint venture enables Brightstar to retain meaningful exposure to exploration success at Goongarrie while directing our resources toward ongoing mining operations at Second Fortune, the development of the Fish underground mine and advancing the Laverton-Menzies definitive feasibility study.

“We look forward to working with Cazaly as it ramps up its exploration of the Goongarrie gold project.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.