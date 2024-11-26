Golden Grove’s copper bounty

Golden Grove. Image: 29Metals

Recent drilling has led to the expansion of 29Metals’ Golden Grove copper-gold project in Western Australia.

The resource extension drilling intercepted high-grade copper mineralisation approximately 100m below existing mineral resource estimates at the project’s Europa prospect.

Results included 43.9m at three per cent copper, 0.4 grams per tonne (g/t) and 18g/t silver from 955.1m, as well as 16.6m at 4.9 per cent copper, 0.5g/t gold and 30g/t silver from 937.5m.

Europa resource conversion drilling also returned high grade copper intercepts including 25.8m at 6.9 per cent copper, 0.6g/t gold and 42g/t silver from 864.5m.

The Europa mineralised zone is one of 29Metal’s in-mine growth focus areas, located in the lower Golden Grove formation in the footwall of Xantho Extended.

Europa is a future planned ore source at Golden Grove within approximately 155 metres of the existing Xantho Extended decline.

Xantho has seen significant progress this year and is expected to yield increased volumes of high-grade ore throughout the rest of 2024.

As for Europa, the prospect remains open down dip and along strike and offers 29Metals potential cost synergies alongside Xantho.

“As a high-grade, copper dominant mineralised zone, today’s results highlight Europa’s potential to add even more copper weighting to Golden Grove’s future production mix,” 29Metals chief executive officer James Palmer said.

“These results build on a long history of successful resource extension drilling at Golden Grove, which has progressively expanded the Gossan Hill and Scuddles mine lives since first production over 30 years ago.

“With results like the ones today from an existing mining front, and the potential for establishment and expansion of a new mining front at Gossan Valley, we see a lot of opportunity to build on this history of successful mine life extensions at Golden Grove.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.