Aurelia Metals has beaten its upgraded gold production guidance for the 2025-26 financial year (FY26), with a strong June quarter delivering the miner’s highest quarterly operating cash flow since 2018.

The company produced 50.4 kilo ounces (koz) of gold for FY26, surpassing its upgraded guidance range of 45-50koz. Copper production totalled 2.5 kilotonnes (kt), while zinc and lead production reached 28.3kt and 17.8kt respectively, all within guidance.

“The June quarter delivered a strong finish to FY26, with group gold production above the top end of our revised guidance range, and base metals production, operating costs and capital delivered in line with guidance,” Aurelia managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Bryan Quinn said.

Cash on hand climbed to $143.9 million, up from $94.7 million at the end of the March quarter, supported by operating cash flow of $53.1 million from its Cobar operations in New South Wales.

Aurelia also completed a new $150 million senior secured financing package with Citi, Credeq and HSBC during the quarter, releasing $45.2 million in restricted cash and improving liquidity.

The June quarter saw record processing throughput of 230,000 tonnes at Aurelia’s Peak operation, while ore mined at the Federation mine increased to 112,000 tonnes with higher grades across gold, zinc and lead. Ore stockpiles reached a record 104,000 tonnes, setting the company up to lift production in FY27 as expansion projects come online.

Peak’s plant expansion remains on track to lift throughput from 800,000 tonnes to between 1.1 and 1.2 million tonnes annually. A new tailings thickener was commissioned during the quarter, with the tertiary ball mill is expected to follow in the first quarter of FY27.

The quarter marks Quinn’s final results before he steps down as managing director and CEO on July 24, with chief financial officer (CFO) Martin Cummings to serve as interim CEO while Aurelia searches for a permanent replacement.

“As I conclude my time as managing director and CEO, I am proud of what Aurelia has achieved during my tenure,” Quinn said.

“We have strengthened our asset base, built a high performing team, delivered a robust balance sheet, achieved exploration success, and established a clear pathway to achieving our production growth strategy.”

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