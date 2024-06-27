Gold Road on the path to success

An aerial shot of the Gruyere site. Image: Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources has made leaps and bounds in its mission to bring the Yamarna gold project online.

Gilmour is the largest deposit at Yamarna, with exploration and mining studies expected to continue for years to come. But the deposit is already showing significant promise.

Geological interpretation and modelling of recently reported drilling results show potential for a new mineralised shoot approximately 700 metres northwest of the current Gilmour deposit at Yamarna.

The strike length potential exceeds 350m with a thickness of between three to eight metres with moderate to high grades of between 2.5–6.0 grams per tonne of gold.

A broad spaced step-off diamond drilling program designed to test down dip extensions of these existing results is currently underway.

Additional drilling has been planned to test the mineralisation at 100m spaced centres this year.

Favourable results may extend the resource by the end of 2024 and further expand the scope of Gold Road’s Yamarna mine readiness project.

The mine readiness project is a program of drilling and studies designed to unlock future value from Gold Road’s 100 per cent owned Yamarna tenements.

Goal Road expects Yamarna’s mineral resources will be processed at the Gruyere joint venture site it owns with Gold Fields.

“The Gruyere development option provides a pathway to monetise the 100 per cent owned discoveries and realise value from Gold Road’s Yamarna exploration program, while simultaneously providing additional optionality and enhancing the economics of Gruyere,” Gold Road said.

Once drilling is complete at Gilmour and the expanded program at Gilmour North, the drill rigs are expected to test other resources and prospects to the south along the Gilmour to Earl’s Find corridor.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.