Gold miners sharpen focus

Image: Phawat/Shutterstock.com

Alkane Resources has advanced its merger with Mandalay Resources, while Catalyst Metals has sharpened its focus on Plutonic, as both companies deliver strong results for the March quarter.

Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources has reported another solid quarter at its Tomingley gold operation in New South Wales, producing 17,657 ounces (oz) of gold and generating $63.4 million in revenue from gold sales at an average price of $3839/oz.

Operating cash flow reached $29 million, while site cash costs were $2178 per ounce (/oz) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) came in at $2770/oz.

The company reaffirmed its 2024–25 financial year (FY25) guidance of 70,000–80,000oz at an AISC of $2400–$2600/oz, noting production is expected at the lower end of the range.

“The March quarter has delivered the increase in cash and bullion that we expected,” Alkane managing director Nic Earner said.

“Our paste plant is performing strongly, and our recently commissioned flotation and fine-grinding circuit increased its output through the quarter, with nearly 7000 ounces of gold produced in March.”

Alkane’s cash, bullion and listed investments totalled $58.6 million by quarter’s end, up $16.2 million on the previous period.

Post-quarter, the company also announced a proposed “merger of equals” with Mandalay Resources to create a diversified Australian gold and antimony producer.

“Our planned merger with Mandalay Resources will allow us to leverage our combined operations to create a new, larger gold and antimony business that will have increased scale and a stronger balance sheet, generating greater cashflow and providing us with more flexibility and growth options in the future,” Earner said.

Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals produced 24,329oz of gold across its Plutonic and Henty operations during the March quarter at a group AISC of $2765/oz.

The company finalised the sale of its Henty gold mine and ramped up exploration and development across the Plutonic Belt, spending $21 million across the Trident, K2 and Plutonic East projects.

Exploration included a total of ten drill rigs across the Plutonic gold belt, conducting a 320,000m program.

Importantly, the results showed that the system remains alive 1300m down-dip from surface, 650m below the current resource.

Plutonic East delivered its first stoping ore, while exploration at Trident showed promising high-grade mineralisation at depth.

“We believe the Plutonic Gold Belt now has the ingredients to make itself a meaningful asset in the West Australian gold landscape,” the company said.

“To become a meaningful asset, what we think Plutonic now needs is considerable investment into these new ore sources to drill them out, expand their mine lives and bring them into production.

“This will result in Plutonic increasing both its production rate and mine life.”