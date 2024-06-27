Gold miners say goodbye to directors

Image: FocusStocker/shutterstock.com

Black Cat Syndicate and St Barbara have farewelled non-executive directors from their ranks.

Black Cat Syndicate

Tony Polglase has resigned as a non-executive director of Black Cat, taking effect from July 25 and will follow the company’s general meeting taking place on the same day.

“The restart of the high-grade Paulsens gold operation is the most exciting period in establishing Black Cat as a significant gold producer,” Polglase said.

“With a strong operational team, it bodes well for a successful transition from explorer to producer. I would therefore like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow directors and the Black Cat team for allowing me to contribute to this pivotal period in the company’s development.”

Black Cat chairman Paul Chapman thanked Polglase for his contributions to the company since joining in May 2020.

“Tony joined the Black Cat board when the company was a junior explorer,” Chapman said.

“Since then, we have embarked on a substantial growth phase including large ground and resource acquisitions at Kal East. In addition, two mills and associated infrastructure were acquired and relocated to Kal East. This was followed by the acquisition of the Paulsens and Coyote gold operations.

“Tony’s strategic, operational and development experience has been important throughout this phase. Tony has been a strong contributor to the board and has acted as an experienced sounding board for us all.”

Polglase’s required presence overseas for various interests during Black Cat’s journey towards production at Paulsens and Myhree at Kal East was cited as the reason for his resignation.

“On behalf of the board, I wish to express our gratitude to Tony for his guidance, advice and contribution to the company,” Chapman said.

“I would also like to wish Tony well with his many other commitments.”

St Barbara

Stef Loader has stepped down from her role as non-executive director at St Barbara, taking effect June 30.

Since her appointment in November 2018, Loader has served on the audit and risk committee and the safety and sustainability committee.

“On behalf of the board I would like to acknowledge Stef’s significant contribution to St Barbara over the last six years, including as chair of the safety and sustainability committee and more recently as chair of the remuneration and nomination committee,” St Barbara non-executive chair Kerry Gleeson said.

“The board has greatly benefitted from Stef’s skills and experience and I am particularly thankful for her support in facilitating a smooth on-boarding and transition to Mark (Hine), Joanne (Palmer) and Warren (Hallam) who were appointed as new directors in September 2023.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Stef and wish her all the very best for the future.”

St Barbara said following the appointment of Hine, Palmer and Hallam, it has decided its current composition is appropriate and won’t be seeking to replace Loader.

