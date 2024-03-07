Going with the flow

Image: JSG Industrial Systems

JSG Industrial Systems is enhancing safety with Flomax non-pressure fuel systems.

Medium to large construction equipment like excavators typically operate for 8 to 12 hours a day. In demanding industries, it is not uncommon for them to be used for longer periods.

Installing a non-pressure fuel system on any medium to large piece of equipment is essential to enhance operational safety, machine reliability, and reduce machine downtime.

Non-pressure fuel systems are designed to reduce the risk of fuel spills and fires, which can be caused by fuel line ruptures or leaks that might occur in a pressurised or splash fill system.

The challenge

Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia needed to deliver a ZX890 excavator to a quarry on the central coast of New South Wales.

The ZX890 was required to have a non-pressure, fast filling fuel system fitted to suit the end user specifications.

The system had to be fitted from a safe, ground-level height and within the confines of the excavator.

The solution

JSG Industrial Systems provided a Flomax non-pressure, remote fill kit tailored for the ZX890.

The simplistic and modular kit featured an internal non-pressure system with remote filling point. The kit included a non-pressure fuel receiver and fuel vent.

Hitachi collaborated with their subcontractor, Hiflex, who installed the kit onto the excavator.

Together with Hitachi, they installed the kit according to a specific design that accommodated their hydraulic hose and fittings. The fuel receiver was mounted directly onto the trap door at the excavator’s rear.

Positioned on top of the tank, the non-pressure fuel vent ensured an efficient shut-off of fuel while allowing for the effective egress of air.

When the diesel fuel reaches a certain shutoff level in the tank, it triggers pressure against a valve in the fuel line.

This pressure sends a signal that automatically turns off the fuel nozzle, a safety feature that cannot be overridden manually.

The outcome

A Flomax non-pressure fast filling fuel system was fully installed on the Hitachi ZX890 excavator.

The installation complied with both Hitachi’s and the customer’s standards, fulfilling all safety requirements.

For more information visit www.jsgindustrial.com

