GMA Garnet expands APAC footprint

GMA Garnet's mine site in Geraldton, WA. Image: GMA Garnet Group.

Global industrial garnet supplier GMA Garnet Group has opened a new distribution hub in Port Klang, Malaysia, in a bid to keep up with rising demand across the Asia Pacific region (APAC).

Garnet is used for industrial blast-cleaning, polishing, filtration and water jet cutting. Because garnets produce very little dust, the mineral is beginning to replace silica in abrasives due to the health dangers surrounding silica.

For over four decades, GMA has been at the forefront of garnet abrasives development, consistently improving its products to meet evolving customer needs.

It is, according to the company, the only global garnet producer to manage its complete supply chain from mine to customer. Part of this supply chain is the Port Gregory garnet mine in Western Australia, which produces 400,000 tonnes per annum.

Adding to the GMA garnet supply chain is the new distribution centre in Malaysia, which will support customers throughout APAC.

“The new distribution hub in Malaysia represents a significant milestone for GMA,” GMA Garnet Group chief executive officer Grant Cox said.

“Its location strengthens our supply chain capabilities, demonstrating our commitment to meeting the growing demands of the Asia Pacific region, and enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our customers efficiently and reliably.”

In June, GMA delivered its first bulk shipment to the new facility from WA. GMA said the Malaysian hub has met all quality assurance measures and will begin shipping products to customers by the end of the month.

“Our new, fully stocked facility will ensure excellent service and fast shipping for our Asia Pacific customers,” GMA general manager of international sales and marketing Flynn Cowan said.

“This new distribution and packaging hub allows us to streamline our processes, maintaining the high standards of quality and reliability that GMA is known for globally.”

