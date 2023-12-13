GM and Komatsu collaborate on renewable truck

Komatsu 930E HFC truck. Supplied: Komatsu

General Motors (GM) and Komatsu are set to collaborate on a new hydrogen fuel-cell power module for Komatsu’s 930E electric-drive mining truck.

GM, a leader in hydrogen fuel-cell technology, and Komatsu, a global manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, will jointly design and validate the technology.

Lightweight and quick to refuel, hydrogen fuel cells are ideal for electrifying applications traditionally powered by diesel engines.

Hydrogen provides an effective method to package large quantities of energy onboard a vehicle, without compromising payload carrying capacity.

“At GM, we believe fuel cells can play an integral role in a zero-emissions future, helping to electrify heavier-duty applications, beyond passenger vehicles,” GM global HYDROTEC executive director Charlie Freese said.

“Mining trucks are among the largest, most capable vehicles used in any industry, and we believe hydrogen fuel cells are best suited to deliver zero-emissions propulsion to these demanding applications.”

Fuel cells provide a tailpipe emissions-elimination solution for vehicles with extreme hauling requirements, like the Komatsu 930E truck, which has a nominal payload of 320 tonnes.

Such innovations are essential to Komatsu’s 50 per cent emissions reduction target by 2030, with the aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Finding new ways to power the equipment our customers need to do the vital work of mining and construction is a critical part of our commitment to supporting a more sustainable future,” Komatsu North America engineering and development vice president Dan Funcannon said.

“This is essential work that requires cross-industry collaboration, and we are excited to be working with GM on this important solution for a haulage offering without tailpipe emissions.”

GM and Komatsu intend to test the first prototype HYDROTEC-powered mining vehicle in the mid-2020s at Komatsu’s Arizona Proving Grounds research and development facility.

