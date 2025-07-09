Global manufacturer investing in the Hunter region

A Schlam Ultra mining truck bed operating on a mine site in the Hunter Valley region. Image: Schlam

A manufacturing facility producing load and haul attachments for the mining industry and creating new local jobs is being developed in Muswellbrook by Schlam.

The facility will occupy a 1600m² site on Carramere Road in Muswellbrook and is expected to be operational by August.

Schlam executive chair and chief executive officer David Haslett said this facility will expand the services offered by the company to open pit mines in New South Wales.

“This is an example of how our global expansion is driven by customers’ needs,” Haslett said.

“The Muswellbrook facility will provide customers with convenient, local resources to support the whole lifecycle of our products used in NSW mines.”

Schlam is a mining services business specialising in market leading load and haul accessories that improve the productivity of mining equipment.

In Muswellbrook, the company will initially assemble the Hercules mining truck beds designed for all haulage truck models of 90 tonnes and above, including the Hercules Ultra for payload capacities over 400 tonnes.

Schlam will also assemble and progressively move to manufacture Barracuda loading attachments designed for 100–600 tonne excavators, loaders and backhoes.

Haslett said comprehensive product lifecycle care services will also be available from Muswellbrook, including refurbishments, rebuilds, wear monitoring and recycling.

“This has become an important part of our service to customers as it extends product life and reduces environmental impact,” Haslett said.

During July, the Muswellbrook facility will be fitted out with Schlam’s highly advanced manufacturing processes and technologies in line with its internationally certified quality management system. Recruitment for skilled workers has commenced.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.