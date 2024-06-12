Global Lithium’s Manna gets a resource boost

The Manna lithium project is located about 100km east of Kalgoorlie in WA. Image: Global Lithium Resources.

Global Lithium Resources has reported a 43 per cent increase in total resource tonnes at the Manna lithium project in Western Australia.

The mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Manna now sits at 51.6 million tonnes (Mt) at one per cent lithium oxide (Li 2 O), with a 26 per cent increase in total contained Li 2 O going from 406,000 tonnes (t) to 515,000t.

Global Lithium also recorded a 63 per cent increase in indicated resource classification, with the indicated resources now equalling 32.9Mt at 1.04 per cent Li 2 O.

The MRE increase at Manna follows the reverse circulation and diamond drilling program conducted in 2023, where over 60,000 metres was drilled.

“The company is pleased with this significant mineral resource upgrade at our 100 per cent owned Manna lithium project, a great outcome following the extensive and safely executed exploration program our team undertook during 2023,” Global Lithium managing director Ron Mitchell said.

“The 63 per cent increase in the indicated resource classification is particularly important as we continue to advance our geological understanding of the deposit.

“This growing resource demonstrates that Manna has potential to become one of the most important near-term lithium development projects in Western Australia, a proven low-risk mining jurisdiction.”

The MRE upgrade will be implemented into the Manna mine schedule and definitive feasibility study (DFS), the latter of which is well advanced and is scheduled for release in 2024.

“Coupled with the positive technical results in relation to our commercial scale ore sorting trials and ongoing metallurgical test work, our confidence in the robustness of the Manna deposit has grown,” Mitchell said.

“The Global Lithium team is now heavily focused on executing several parallel project related activities including the near-term completion of all material project approvals, our CY24 (2024 calendar year) exploration campaign and the conclusion of the Manna DFS.”

