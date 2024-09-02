Global Lithium’s Manna delivers high lithia recovery

The Manna lithium project is located about 100km east of Kalgoorlie in WA. Image: Global Lithium Resources.

Global Lithium Resources has completed metallurgical testwork for the definitive feasibility study (DFS) of its Manna lithium project in Western Australia, with the program achieving 78 per cent lithia (Li 2 O) recovery.

Recent optimisation testwork focused on enhancing desliming and flotation stages, which built off previous improvements to the magnetic separation and mica flotation unit operations.

A total of 150 batch and two locked cycle flotation tests have been completed to date, with the results consistently achieving more than 5.5 per cent Li 2 O spodumene concentrate.

“This increase in overall lithia recovery and finalisation of the spodumene beneficiation flow sheet design fundamentally de-risks Manna and is a terrific result by the project development team as we near completion of the project DFS,” Global Lithium executive chair Ron Mitchell said.

“The current Manna resource stands at 51.6 (million tonnes at) 1 per cent Li 2 O which positions the project as the second largest lithium resource in the Kalgoorlie lithium province.

“The 78 per cent lithia recovery delivered through this extensive metallurgical testwork program is testament to the unique characteristics of the Manna ore body and is expected to have a positive impact on the overall project economics of Manna, through extra spodumene concentrate production and additional revenue.”

Global Lithum’s metallurgical flow sheet for the Manna DFS has been finalised, with the process team having achieved an eight per cent increase in spodumene recovery since the DFS commenced.

“We are now in the process of finalising the Manna DFS, having recently engaged engineering and construction group GR Engineering Services to optimise the layout and configuration of the process plant,” Global Lithium project director Tony Chamberlain said.

“The DFS remains on track to be released in Q4 CY24 (the fourth quarter of 2024) and we will continue to update the market on progress towards completing the study.”

