Global Lithium secures 21-year mining lease for Manna

The Manna lithium project. Image: Global Lithium Resources.

Global Lithium Resources has hit another milestone for its flagship Manna lithium project, with the granting of a 21-year mining lease by the Western Australian Government.

The company said the approval underscores its strategic priorities for 2025 and its commitment to responsible project development, with the lease significantly de-risking the Manna lithium project and accelerating its progress towards a final investment decision.

This follows the optimisation of the project’s definitive feasibility study, which the company said remains on track for the end of the year.

Global Lithium managing director Dr Dianmin Chen said this latest milestone further demonstrated the company’s effective delivery on key commitments outlined to shareholders following board renewal in February.

“The granting of the mining lease for the Manna Lithium Project is a transformative moment for Global Lithium and its shareholders,” Chen said.

“This achievement, coming so soon after the successful Native Title mining agreement, validates our focused strategy and the diligent work of our team and partners.

“With the mining lease now granted, we have cleared another major hurdle and are now fully focused on finalising the optimised definitive feasibility study and pursuing discussions with potential development partners.”

Global Lithium said the Manna lithium project remains the third largest lithium resource in the prolific Eastern Goldfields region, containing a mineral resource of 51.6 million tonnes at one per cent lithium oxide, with the potential to become a significant producer of spodumene concentrate and contributor to the WA’s critical minerals sector.

Global Lithium is also developing its Marble Bar lithium project in the Pilbara region of WA.

Want to connect with the mining industry? Register to attend AIMEX and WA Mining Conference.